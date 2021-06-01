Reviewing Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) & Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Kindred Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -78.57% -12.21% -11.44% Kindred Biosciences -19.96% -8.50% -6.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Kindred Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $122.47 million 8.02 -$36.17 million ($0.89) -54.67 Kindred Biosciences $42.16 million 5.19 -$21.80 million ($0.55) -8.78

Kindred Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kindred Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Kindred Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 3 0 2.29 Kindred Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $65.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 165.27%. Given Kindred Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kindred Biosciences is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company offers glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus, or HCV under the MAVYRET and MAVIRET names. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses. It also develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-032, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-025 a canine fusion protein targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus for the prophylactic indication in dogs; KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; KIND-510a, a long-acting feline recombinant erythropoietin being developed for the management of non-regenerative anemia in cats; and KIND-511, an anti-tumor necrosis factor treatment for newborn foals. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.