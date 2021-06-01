Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

