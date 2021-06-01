Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $372.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.93. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.