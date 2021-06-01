Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 310,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 371.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

