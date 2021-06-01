Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $203.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $183.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

