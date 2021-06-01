Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,448 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

