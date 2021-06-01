Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,915 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

