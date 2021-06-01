Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.
NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
