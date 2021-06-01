Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.46.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

