Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post $34.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

