Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 110,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

