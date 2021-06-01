Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $60.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 5,218.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 262.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.