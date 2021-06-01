Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.76

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 42547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,446,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Range Resources by 16.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

