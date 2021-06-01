Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.98

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 1029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.