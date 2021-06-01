Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,252 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.