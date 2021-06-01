Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 305.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

