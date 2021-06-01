Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.