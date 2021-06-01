Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inseego by 266.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 112,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inseego by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

INSG stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

