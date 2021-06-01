Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 105,036 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 577.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,036 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 326,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

ACAD stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

