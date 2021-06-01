Quark Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $776.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 75.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,504,120 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

