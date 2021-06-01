Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Quantum stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $428.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

