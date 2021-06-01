Qtum Price Reaches $11.52 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $432.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $11.52 or 0.00032080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,447,508 coins and its circulating supply is 98,413,705 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

