Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the April 29th total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QELL opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Qell Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QELL. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

