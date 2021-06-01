Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Best Buy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 533,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

