Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Increased by B. Riley

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

