Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Boosted by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.87 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

