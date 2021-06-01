Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

Shares of BURL opened at $323.37 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.30 and a 200-day moving average of $277.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

