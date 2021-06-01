Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

