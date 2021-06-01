Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Shares of CRL opened at $337.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

