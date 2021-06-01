Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.50 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

