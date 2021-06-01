Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

PMMAF traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. Puma has a 12 month low of $69.14 and a 12 month high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

