Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.40

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 18921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

