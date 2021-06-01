PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading Up 7%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.65 and last traded at $133.65. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80.

About PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

