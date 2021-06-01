Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $309.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

