ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.84 ($22.17).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €18.52 ($21.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of €18.84 ($22.16). The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.86.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

