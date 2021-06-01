PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post sales of $61.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 348,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,818. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $92,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

