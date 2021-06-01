ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Up 62.7% in May

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the April 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,059,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $313.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

