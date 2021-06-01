Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,464,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,008,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,942,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,336. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

