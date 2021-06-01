Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $45,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.