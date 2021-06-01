Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

