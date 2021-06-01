Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.13 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 244,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $52,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

