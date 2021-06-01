Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.51 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $50,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

