Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $47,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after acquiring an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

