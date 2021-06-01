Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,786 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,415. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

