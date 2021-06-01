Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of PMI opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.52. The company has a market capitalization of £273.19 million and a PE ratio of 33.92. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,065 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

