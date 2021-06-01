Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

