PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.