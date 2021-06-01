Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 157,810 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth $3,861,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the first quarter worth about $2,228,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

