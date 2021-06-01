PolypuX Market Cap Achieves $98,629.31 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $98,629.31 and approximately $5,594.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00303077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00193110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.00958535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

