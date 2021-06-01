Polkamarkets Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $10.93 million and $636,416.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

