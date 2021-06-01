POA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $121,929.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, POA has traded up 11% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.98 million and $121,929.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,067,433 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.